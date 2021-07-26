County Commissioners gift $50,000 check to upgrade Austintown fire station

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown’s Fire Station one will be getting an upgrade thanks to a $50,000 check they received from the Mahoning County Commissioner.

That money will go to fix the driveway to the fire station, which cracked and patched.

That fire station was built in 1978.

Most fire trucks weigh about 50,000 pounds, and they park there for several hours at a time during trainings.

The commissioners have helped fund $400,000 worth of projects in other townships.

“A lot of projects just wouldn’t get done if we didn’t make the funds available for the local political subdivisions. Some of the moneys have gone to wheelchair ramps going into the township halls. They’ve gone to things that were needed but maybe not urgent to have done but projects that would help the community,” said Dave Ditzler, Mahoning County Commissioner.

Other projects they have paid for include bike trails, sewer upgrades, repaving roads and more.