Country superstar to headline Y LIVE concert in Youngstown

The next big act to take the stage at the annual Y LIVE concert in Youngstown was announced Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The next big act to take the stage at the annual Y LIVE concert in Youngstown was announced Friday.

Promoter Eric Ryan joined the WKBN First News This Morning crew to reveal that country superstar Luke Bryan will headline the show.

Bryan will bring his “Proud to be Right Here Tour” to the Y LIVE stage at YSU on June 13 for the 4th edition of the show held at Stambaugh Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. and are only available online at ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. To access the WKBN presale, use the password SUNRISE. Tickets start at $45.

There will not be any box office sales.

Y LIVE began in 2017 as Stambaugh Stadium hosted the Zac Brown Band. The concert marked a successful beginning for the event and proved to be something Valley residents would support.

Over the next two years, country band Florida Georgia Line and singer Blake Shelton graced the Y LIVE Stambaugh stage, bringing thousands of people to the downtown area, creating a large economic impact.

Past concerts have filled the DoubleTree hotel downtown and packed local bars and restaurants. Crowds have grown bigger every year since Y LIVE began, and this year is expected to be no different.

Over 20,000 fans converge on downtown Youngstown for the event and the shows typically sell out.

More information on Luke Bryan and his “Proud to be Right Here Tour” can be found on his website.