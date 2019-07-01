Country superstar to headline Y Live! concert at YSU

The concert is scheduled for September 21 at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Country artist Blake Shelton will headline the Y Live! concert on Youngstown State’s campus in September.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. September 21 at Stambaugh Stadium.

Phoebe Breckenridge, with JAC Management Group, said the concert date is so important.

“September 21st is a great date because it will wrap the summer up for the community. It’s the only weekend our football players are off at YSU so not only is the stadium available, but they will be in town and, hopefully, all the students at YSU will be able to come out.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com or at the Southwoods Health Box Office located at the Covelli Centre.

Ticket prices range from $45 (Gold Circle) to $139.50.

YSU students will again be able to purchase two discounted tickets for them and a guest. More information about the ticket deal will be released soon.

Shelton made his debut on the charts with the single “Austin” from his self-titled album in 2001. It spent five weeks at number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart.

Shelton has had numerous hits since “Austin,” including “Honey Bee,” “Some Beach” and “God Gave Me You.”

In November, Shelton was named Favorite Country Artist by the People’s Choice Awards. He was also named the 2018 CMT Music Awards Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year winner for his chart-topping single “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Shelton has also been a coach on the popular television show “The Voice” for 16 seasons. He has coached six champions throughout the series.