YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.

“Alone with You” singer Jake Owen will not be in Youngstown next Thursday, September 29, as previously scheduled, as his concert has been canceled.

Representatives from the Covelli Centre confirmed that the concert was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

There’s no word yet on why specifically the act was canceled.

According to Ticketmaster, ticket buyers will be refunded.

Owen is scheduled to still continue his “Up There Down Here” tour at a concert in Gethsemane, Kentucky, the following day, September 30.