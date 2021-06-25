Country singer Chris Higbee says Austintown performance is ‘going to be off the hook’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fireworks return to Austintown this weekend with a celebration along Mahoning Avenue, which features a live concert from country artist Chris Higbee.

Higbee said he’s excited to be there.

“Obviously, with COVID and everything going, this is our first kickoff for the summer. Our summer is starting to open up.”

He said this is the first time he and his band have gotten together in a while. Higbee is also excited to have his kids join him onstage.

“Having my family onstage and my beautiful bride, Melissa, with me along with the band, it’s a dream come true,” he said.

WKBN 27 First News is teaming up with Austintown trustees and Hollywood Gaming to bring you “Party in the Plaza” at the Austintown Plaza. You can join us there for the show at 9 p.m. or watch it live online or on myYTV.

“It’s going to be a day of fun, music, food, entertainment. It is going to be worth your while so I hope to see everyone out there,” Higbee said.

The fireworks show will also air on Fox Youngstown starting at 10 p.m.