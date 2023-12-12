WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- An award-winning country music artist and former contestant on “Dancing With The Stars” is coming to Warren next year.

According to a news release, Sara Evans will be performing at W.D. Packard Music Hall on February 22, 2024, as a part of her “Live On Tour 2024.”

She is known for her hit singles “Suds In The Bucket,” “A Little Bit Stronger,” “A Real Fine Place to Start” and “I Could Not Ask for More.” Evans was named Top Female Vocalist of the Year at The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) in 2006.

Evans was a contestant on Season 3 of the television show “Dancing With The Stars” in 2006.

Ticket prices for her local show range from $29.50-$75.

Tickets are available online for pre-sale on Thursday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To access the pre-sale, fans must use the code PACKARD. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m.