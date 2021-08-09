Country music star coming to Packard Music Hall in October

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music star Granger Smith will be coming to Warren’s Packard Music Hall this fall.

The concert featuring fan favorite Earl Dibbles, Jr. will be Thursday, October 21 at 8 p.m.

Some of Granger’s biggest hits include “Backroad Song,” “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads” and “Hate You Like I Love You.”

When preparing for his 10th studio album in 2019, all of those plans came to a halt when Granger’s 3-year-old son, River, died tragically in a drowning accident.

After several months of mourning, “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads,” a song he had planned to record before the accident, hit him in a different way. Granger went ahead with recording it, knowing if it could help him cope, it could do the same for others.

When the COVID-19 pandemic led to quarantines and shut downs, Granger wrote several more songs that are featured on his latest album, “Country Things,” including “I Kill Spiders” and “Heroes.”

“The Smiths” YouTube Channel — which gives an up-close look into the lives of Granger, his wife, Amber, and their children — along with Yee Yee, a clothing and lifestyle brand he started with his brothers, have expanded the country music star’s fanbase.

Tickets will be available for presale online this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. when you use the password PACKARD.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. online and at the Packard Music Hall box office. Prices start at $32.