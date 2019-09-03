Country music star Chris Janson to perform at Packard Music Hall

The platinum-selling recording artist is known for such hits as 'Drunk Girl' and 'Buy me a Boat'

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Country music artist Chris Janson will perform at the Packard Music Hall in Warren.

The concert is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

The platinum-selling recording artist is known for such hits as “Drunk Girl” and “Buy me a Boat.”

Janson is now working on new music, with “Good Vibes” being the single from his album that will be released in the fall.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 6 at www.Ticketmaster.com and at the Packard Music Hall Box Office. They range in price from $20 to $65, although additional fees may apply.