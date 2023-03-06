YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Country fans, the Covelli Centre just announced Monday that a couple of big acts are coming in September for one show.

Hardy is coming with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe. You’ve probably heard some of their songs on the radio.

Hardy just came out with a new album called “the mockingbird & THE CROW.” It’s likely that he’ll play some songs from that.

The concert is Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6.

You can buy tickets Friday on TicketMaster and the Southwoods Health Box Office. Pre-sale starts Wednesday.