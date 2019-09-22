Country fans tailgate before Y Live concert featuring Blake Shelton

Country singers Justin Moore and Tyler Farr opened up before headliner Shelton took the stage Saturday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fans turned out in droves for the Y Live concert at Stambaugh Stadium, thrilled to see five-time CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Blake Shelton.

Country singers Justin Moore and Tyler Farr opened up before headliner Shelton took the stage Saturday night.

Guests Dayna Ravetti and Sarah Pelton grew up in Youngstown. They got tickets as soon as they found out Shelton was coming to town.

Ravetti and Pelton started their tailgating fun at 5 p.m. and said it was already packed when they got there. As it got closer to the concert, the crowd kept growing.

“So crowded, we just took a walk down there and it’s so crowded. It’s like sardines,” they said,

Mike Furrie and Tiffany Leppert said Shelton is one of their favorite country artists. There was no way they were missing a chance to see him.

“Absolutely, couldn’t miss it. Matter of fact, we just got tickets today,” said Tiffany.

When asked which song they were most excited to hear, the couple agreed on “God’s Country.”

According to JAC Live, the concert broke attendance records with more than 20,000 fans.

The show kicked off at 7 p.m.