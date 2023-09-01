YANKEE LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) — Yankee Lake’s historic ballroom will soon be home to Country at the Boot.

The Country music series will include a dozen concerts at the venue off State Route 7 from November to March. It’ll feature several artists including Chris Higbee, Craig Wayne Boyd and popular country artist tribute bands.

Organizers also plan to have line dancing lessons.

“The place just screams country, so it’s really it’s perfect for it, and I think people are looking for stuff to do in the winter time I really do,” said Ken Haidaris of Sunrise Entertainment.

“The Boot” can hold 1,200-1,300 people.

The complete entertainment list is below: