Counting Crows concert at the Youngstown Amphitheatre canceled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Counting Crows concert at the Youngstown Amphitheatre slated for Aug. 10 is canceled.
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre released a statement on their website after a touring party member contracted COVID-19.
Unfortunately there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Counting Crows touring party. Out of an abundance of caution, the August 10 performance at Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre is being postponed to a later date. Hang on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new date once announced. The entire band and crew has been vaccinated and has taken great precautions to be as safe as possible.The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Counting Crows also released a statement on their Instagram page.