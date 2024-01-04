BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Boardman where counterfeit money and drugs were found, according to a police report.

Officers pulled over a car on Market Street near Meadowbrook Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. after the officer said the driver stopped the car in the street, got out and yelled at the passengers.

While conducting the traffic stop, the officer found that the front-seat passenger, 31-year-old Garrett Craig, had an outstanding warrant on a drug charge.

A search of the car uncovered two locked bags that Craig said contained his “medicine” but that he didn’t remember the combination, the report said. Officers also found a box of counterfeit money, a crack pipe, a Chore-boy, a scale, a BB gun and multiple plastic bags, according to the report.

A drug-sniffing dog was called in and alerted to the locked bags. The report said that the bags would be searched once a warrant was obtained.

The report said that Garrett told officers he had a crack pipe in his underwear, which officers retrieved and noted that it was wrapped in a napkin.

A black purse in the backseat that belonged to a passenger, later identified as Alika Thomas, contained cocaine, the report stated.

Garrett and Thomas were arrested at the scene and taken to the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges. Both are expected in court Thursday afternoon.

The driver was released at the scene with a traffic citation.