Councilwoman speaks to Youngstown residents at coffee event

The event was held outside, and people remained in their cars

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown residents got the chance to speak one-on-one with a local council person.

Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis held Coffee and Conversations at Flambeau’s Live.

This event gave Davis the chance to let the public know what’s going on in city council as well as answer questions and hear the residents’ opinions.

“What we’re doing, what we’ve done, what we plan on doing, just keep them apprised on what’s going on in the city of Youngstown and what’s coming,” Davis said.

Davis holds these once a month and anyone is welcome to attend.

