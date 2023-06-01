YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Third Ward Councilwoman Samantha Turner says she’s “not opposed to replacing roofs.” Rather, she says, “Fixing roofs without looking at the totality of home repairs and residents’ needs is not a good use of government funds.”

The administration of Mayor Tito Brown is asking council to approve, at its meeting next Wednesday, an ordinance to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan money on roof repairs throughout Youngstown. At an average of $12,000 a roof, it would replace 250 roofs.

Code Enforcement Superintendent Mike Durkin says the program would be available only for owner-occupied houses. Homeowners, said Durkin, would have to qualify.

One suggestion would be use “bumped-up” HUD qualifications, to allow more people to qualify.

Turner says what she wants the city to develop is a “strategic and wholistic use of taxpayer funds.”

“As an elected official, it is my responsibility to stop trying to solve major revitalization needs with band-aid solutions,” said Turner. “We need comprehensive planning, and when I am told we have plans for how these funds will be used, I need to actually read a multifaceted planning document.

“It’s incomprehensible to me to vote on $3 million without being able to review a plan as to how those funds are going to be spent.”

Three of the seven Youngstown Council members — Basia Adamczak, Julius Oliver and Mike Ray — have said they support the roof replacement program.