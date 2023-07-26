WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren City Council on Wednesday evening voted to object to the renewal of liquor licenses for two convenience stores.

The Pit Stop and the Big Apple Supermarket are next to each other on Youngstown-Warren Road. Both stores have nuisance issues council wants corrected, and the vote was a step toward getting it done.

The vote of Warren City Council was unanimous. An objection will be filed to the Ohio Liquor Control Board asking that the liquor license for Pit Stop and Big Apple market not be renewed.

“Upon the introduction of these ordinances, obviously, we have gotten the attention of the business owners,” said law director Enzo Cantalamessa.

Cantalamessa wanted the owners to know the city was serious about stopping the nuisance problems at both stores.

“In many ways, negative impact that we’ve been hearing with regards to calls for service, complaints about activity that has been less than desirable, if not outright criminal in certain circumstances,” Cantalamessa said.

“We will stand up to this violence, and we’re not going to put up with this kind of behavior,” said Councilman Jim Shaffer.

The stores are in Shaffer’s fourth ward. Shaffer said there have been 365 nuisance calls over the past three years at both stores combined. But in the two weeks since the issues were made public, it’s gotten better.

“Everybody’s working hard. They’re closing earlier. They got rid of the things that we talked about that we didn’t want them selling, so they’re working with us,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer would not elaborate on what things the stores shouldn’t be selling.

Councilwoman Helen Rucker said she hopes the business owners know that having city council object to the renewal of their liquor licenses is a very serious thing.

While Councilman Ken MacPherson voted for it, he doesn’t want the businesses to close.

“We’d like to see this place stay there and be a safe, clean place so you can get some gas, pick up a pack of cigarettes, maybe a six-pack of beer and not have some of the other more unsavory things,” MacPherson said.

No hearing has been scheduled with the Ohio Liquor Control Board about renewing the two licenses. If there is a hearing, it would likely be in the fall.

Warren city officials — on every level — have stressed that if the nuisance complaints get under control, they will recommend both stores keep their licenses.