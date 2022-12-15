YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Youngstown council members will meet Friday to discuss a proposal by an ambulance company to provide service to the city.

Under the proposed ordinance obtained by WKBN, the city would spend $3,968,716 with Emergency Medical Transport Inc. for three years, with an option for an additional two-year renewal.

The deal would provide 4-5 ambulances.

The money would come from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Council members are holding a special meeting Friday to discuss the deal. It would need at least six of them to approve it.