Council members question Youngstown’s acquisition of McKelvey Lake

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown announced this week that the city is taking over McKelvey Lake. Two city council members are wondering about plans for the lake and how it is going to be funded.

One local leader says the acquisition needs council approval.

McKelvey Lake is on Youngstown’s far East Side. A deal between Aqua Ohio and the Western Reserve Land Conservancy ended with the city getting the lake for free.

Councilwoman Basia Admaczak claims City Council must approve the deal, but Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian disagrees, saying since no money changed hands, the mayor has the power to make the deal.

Adamczak and Councilman Julius Oliver wish Council would have been notified that a deal was imminent.

“I have concerns of how we are going to maintain the dam or if we expand it into our park system,” Adamczak said. “What about maintenance, the cost and the upkeep of that? So, I’m a little concerned.”

Oliver said he supports the acquisition but wants to know more.

“I’m fine with the acquisition of it. It’s not like it’s something we haven’t been talking about for a couple of years, but I just hope there is a plan in place for it,” he said.

Council members Jimmy Hughes, Mike Ray, and Samantha Turner all say they support the city taking over McKelvey Lake.

Mayor Tito Brown has said he wants public input on how to move forward from here.