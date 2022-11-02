STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ambulance services was a topic of discussion at the Struthers City Council meeting Wednesday evening.

City leaders talked about setting up a fund for emergency medic services separate from the general fund. The account would deal solely with money related to EMS, for processing payment from insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Generating funds to provide ambulances services is one issue the city faces.

“If it costs us $1,000 and we bill $1,000 to Medicare or Medicaid, typically I’m hearing the response is $300-$350 received. There is some discussion on whether the general fund would have to supplement our ambulance service,” said Bob Benson, Safety Service director.

City officials are still discussing how best to proceed to cover funding ambulance services.