YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At a Youngstown City Council meeting on Wednesday, it was decided to delay a decision on whether to pay $50,000 for a study to determine if Youngstown can afford its own ambulance service.

Youngstown’s Central Fire Station, along with the rest of the city’s fire stations, houses only fire trucks. No ambulances. Youngstown pays $1.3 million a year to have Emergency Medical Transport service the city.

“Is it feasible to continue to pay a private ambulance company to provide this service or is it more feasible for us to run it? The only way to find that out is to have a study done,” said Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley.

So, Youngstown City Council was asked to spend $50,000 on a study, but council decided to send the ordinance to its safety committee for now.

“I want to get some more information,” said 6th Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis.

“It needs to be talked about more. I mean, $50,000 is not 5 cents,” said 5th Ward Councilman Pat Kelly.

Kelly says a few years ago, the International Association of Fire Fighters did a similar study for free.

“Why put $50,000 in taxpayer money to just do a duplicate study? That’s where I’m at. If they can show me that it’s going to be different, I’ll vote opposite. But right now, I’m a no,” Kelly said.

Davis made the motion to send the ordinance to the safety committee, which she chairs. She too has an issue with the cost.

“I want to find out what is the justification to set that dollar amount at $50,000 and what do we get out of this study?” Davis asked.

The idea of a study to determine if the city of Youngstown can afford its own ambulance service is not dead yet, but the fire chief has his work cut out for him to convince some councilmembers that it’s needed.

City council did approve $250,000 to repair the broken fire escape at city hall. It also approved $650,000 for the repair of a 20-foot sinkhole that opened in February on Canfield Road. Also, $1 million in American Rescue Plan money to fix sidewalks throughout the city.