YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council members could be a small step closer to determining whether or not emergency medical services can or should be provided.

Members of the safety committee heard from Fire Chief Barry Finley Thursday. He wants council to approve hiring an outside consultant to study the feasibility of re-establishing a fire department ambulance service.

Recently, the union representing the city’s firefighters turned in its own proposal for EMS, but the chief says he wants council to have an unbiased opinion.

“It can’t be said that it was the union’s way or it was the chief’s way,” Finley said. “I want it to be a plan that we can implement or throw away because we can either do EMS or we can’t do EMS, period.”

Committee members said they would support Finley’s request, but they want the study to also include suggestions on where fire stations should be located to provide the best service.