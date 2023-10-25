WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After 11 of the 13 items on the Warren City Council’s Wednesday meeting agenda passed, now comes the task of applying for grants and determining how much some of the improvements to the city will cost.

After city council passed ordinances that will hopefully lead to the resurfacing of six main roads, Mayor Doug Franklin put into perspective the magnitude of the project.

“Quite frankly, it’s the largest infrastructure road resurfacing program in the city’s history,” Franklin said.

Through the federal government’s Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, Warren will request $6.4 million to resurface West Market Street, Palmyra Road, Highland, Pine and Main avenues, along with Elm Road.

“These are just pieces of legislation to prepare and submit grant applications for consideration,” said Paul Makosky, Warren city engineer. “Primarily resurfacing, upgrading curb ramps. Things of that nature.”

Council also approved the advertising for bids to make improvements at the Warren Community Amphitheatre, Kinsman House, all the city parks — including several projects at Packard Park — along with various city buildings. The projects under consideration were vetted during meetings over the past year.

“At this point in time, we need to get architects on board to assist with plan design preparation, and hopefully get more detailed estimates where we can put these projects out to bid next year,” Makosky said.

Most of the projects will use some of Warren’s $28 million allotment of American Rescue Plan money — funds the mayor plans to put to good use.

“It’s a strategic plan. It’s worked in the past. We just sort of put it on steroids tonight, and passed a record-setting agenda in terms of infrastructure improvements,” Franklin said.

Also discussed at the city council meeting was one mother’s request that a stop sign be installed at the intersection of Washington Street and Elm Road.

The request comes from Jennifer Oberbeck, who at the meeting spoke of how her 5-year-old daughter last week was hit by a speeding car while she played in a grassy area near their house on Washington Street. Her daughter suffered a broken leg. The driver did not stop.

Oberbeck asked that a stop sign be put at the intersection to slow down the traffic.