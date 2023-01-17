SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem City Council has unanimously voted to accept a $125,000 check from the Columbiana County Commissioners after a postponed decision.

The money will be used for a statue of Abraham Lincoln on the city green at the corners of East State Street and South Lincoln Avenue.

The first phase of the project consists of landscaping improvements and installing items, including a fountain.

The second phase includes the installation of the Lincoln statue where the former building that housed the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce stood.