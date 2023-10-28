CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids in costumes filled up the Canfield Green on Saturday, getting into the spirit of Halloween despite the drizzly condition.

The annual trunk or treat was hosted by the Odd Fellows of Canfield, a nonprofit group which works to better the community.

The event was free and included many fall activities.

“Sometimes, kids just need a little extra, so that’s what we’re here for,” said John Dzurina, with the Odd Fellows Canfield Lodge 155. “This is a safe environment. We blocked the street off; it’s safe candy.”

The group handed out about 25,000 pieces of candy.