Cost of abandoned properties in Youngstown may never get paid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Council learned at a meeting Monday that various property owners owe the city $9 million

The money is for demolitions, board-ups, and grass cutting. And of that amount, only 4216,000 was collected last year.

Council was presented with another $5,000 assessment that, if approved, will be placed on the taxes of each owner. The assessments range from $60,000 for a demolition to $150 dollars for a grass cutting.

“The bulk majority of these properties that we’re mowing are vacant, and somebody hasn’t lived on that property for 20 to 30 years. So yes, it is still in someone’s name, and we’re putting them on the tax assessment, but we’re never going to collect from it because there’s no living heir any longer,” said Youngstown City Finance Director Kyle Miasek.

Councilwoman Samantha Turner says there are names on the list of people who are well known in Youngstown, and those people should be asked to pay the city what’s owed.