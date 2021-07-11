Corvettes shown off for annual Hubbard car show, charity fundraiser

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The rain didn’t stop the fun at the 15th annual Corvette and Classic Car Show on Sunday.

The event was hosted by Greenwood Chevrolet and the Shenango Valley Corvette Club.

Those who brought cars were able to submit them to be placed in the “Top 15 Corvettes” or “Top 15 Classic Cars” categories.

There was also a “Best in Show” award for both categories.

Everyone was excited to be at the event after last year’s was postponed due to the pandemic. The proceeds from the entrance fees for the cars were donated to local charities.

“Our club’s all about charity, so we’re raising money for charity today and we support the local community food warehouse, we support Second Harvest, so we’re excited to give back to our local families in the communities,” said Shenango Valley Corvette Club member Dennis Webber.

Representatives from the National Corvette Museum were also in attendance, showcasing cars and selling Corvette gear.

The museum reps were inside the showcase room at the dealership, and many were able to escape the rain and enjoy the event.