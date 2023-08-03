CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — After 14 years in business, Green Eagle Winery in Cortland has decided it’s time for some changes

The winery, which sits on 60 acres of land, is owned by the Bliss Brothers. The pair decided to open the winery after their jobs closed down.

The winery hosts numerous events. There’s even a cabin on the property for overnight stays.

“With our new edition, we are going to double the size of the building at about 1,000 square feet, just to have more room for events and people to enjoy some win in our tasting room,” said Dale Bliss.

The winery hosts all different kinds of events and activities. Next month, they will be hosting the Sleepy Hollow re-enactment.