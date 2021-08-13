Cortland Street Fair ready for round 2 after wet opening night

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cortland Street Fair got wet on opening night, but the skies cleared.

Now, it’s preparing for night two.

The trailers will be opening at 6 p.m. Friday along Main Street.

The Street Fair has always been in June but organizers needed a delay to August while waiting for health orders to lift and not wanting to be at the same time as the Trumbull County Fair.

There are 150 entries for the big parade Saturday and fireworks will cap off the fair Saturday night.

“It’s for the camaraderie of the city, for the people to get together. It’s a lot of local people that come in here. Some people fly in from other parts that graduated from Lakeview High School. It’s just one big happy party,” said Cortland Street Fair Chairperson Basil Jarrett.

The Lions Club uses the proceeds to help those at Cortland Area Care, Cortland Area Food Bank and buys glasses for children and those unemployed.