Cortland small business holds 1st holiday event

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite the snow and cold, Cortland kicked off the holiday season in style.

Hundreds of people came out for horse drawn carriage rides, a tree lighting, Santa, hot chocolate and more.

This event is different from some others in the area because it was one local business owner who put the event together.

Organizer Christina Benton said they only started planning a few months ago when they had the idea of a tree lighting, but as the day got closer plans kept growing thanks to donations from the community.

The tree is donated from a local family.

“We took the top half of it off and the tree service donated their time along with the service department in bringing logistically the tree down here, placing it for us. So it’s been an undertaking more than I thought but it’s been really fun,” Benton said.

“It was cold but it was fun because it was all dark and it was all lit up,” said participant Gianna Greene.

Organizers said they hope to carry on the tradition next year. The event was free.