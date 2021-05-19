Cortland police looking for suspects in vandalism at several homes

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the vandalism of several homes in Cortland over the weekend.

A police officer discovered the vandalism early Sunday morning. Two other neighbors reported similar damage.

One had red spray paint on vinyl siding, while another found it on their driveway.

Police are now looking for any home surveillance cameras that caught the crimes.

“It’s just costing our residents money in clean-up and property and it’s a senseless crime. There’s no purpose to it other than to cause destruction and damage,” said Cortland police chief David Morris.

If you have any video or know anything about the vandalism, call Cortland police.