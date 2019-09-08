Cortland police: Civilians help officer involved in crash after suffering from medical emergency

Morris said he wants to thank those people and asks that they call the police department

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Cortland police officer is being treated at a hospital after suffering a medical emergency that resulted in an accident Saturday evening.

It happened on State Route 5, across the street from McDonald’s in Cortland just after 6:15 p.m. No other vehicles were involved.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said in addition to several neighboring agencies who responded, a few civilians stopped to help and even provided medical care until the fire department arrived.

Morris said he wants to thank those people and asks that they call the police department at 330-675-2730.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.