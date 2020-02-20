Cortland police arrest woman they say posed as registered nurse

Police said the nursing home employee was found to be using the identity of a registered nurse with the same name

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Cortland police say a Liberty woman was using the identity of a registered nurse to work at an area nursing home.

Amanda Thorne, 30, is now in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of identify fraud, telecommunications fraud and unlicensed practice. Police arrested her on Thursday.

According to the Cortland Police Department, staff at the nursing home contacted them on February 18 with their suspicions. Police said Thorne was found to be using the identify of a registered nurse with the same name who is from Bowling Green.

Previous background checks and fingerprinting conducted by the nursing home came back clean, however.

Police contacted the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist with its investigation. Additional charges are expected.

Thorne previously worked at Concord of Hartford, Concord of Cortland in Fowler and Community Skilled Health Care.

Thorne will be in court Friday morning.