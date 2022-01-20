Fowler Twp. man sentenced to prison on sex charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man was sentenced this week to prison after he was found guilty on sex charges.

Kyle Scott, 22, pleaded guilty in December to a third degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition. He was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison at the Lorain Correctional facility.

Court records show a Cortland mailing address in Fowler Township.

Scott will also have to register as Ties 2 sex offender.

Charges were filed against him in October. He was arrested by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.