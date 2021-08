CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Trumbull County could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he’s convicted of the child rape charges against him.

Donavin Chipps of Cortland is facing more than half a dozen counts.

He appeared in Mahoning County Court Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say Chipps had three victims, two of them under the age of ten when the alleged incidents occurred in Mahoning County.

For now, Chipps remains jailed without bond.