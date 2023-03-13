CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man died after a crash in Trumbull County Sunday night.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Mahoning Avenue just south of Clearview Avenue in Champion Township just after 10:15 p.m.

Joseph Warren II, 42 of Cortland, was driving his car northbound when it went off the left side of the road and struck a sign then a tree, according to the press release.

Troopers say Warren died at the scene. Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Champion Twp. Fire Department and Champion Twp. Police Department both assisted on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.