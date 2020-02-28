Cortland man charged with rape of child over 9-year period

A man from Cortland is facing charges in a rape case dating back 20 years

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Cortland is facing charges in a rape case dating back 20 years.

Floyd Ruiter, 64, of Gates Street, was arraigned Friday in Trumbull County Central District in Cortland on rape charges.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said an investigation revealed that Ruiter sexually abused a young girl he was familiar with from the time she was 9 years old until she turned 18. The victim is now 29.

Morris said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Ruiter is currently in the Trumbull County Jail and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on March 4.