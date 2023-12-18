WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man pleaded guilty in Trumbull County court to multiple charges, including three felonies, related to incidents in retail stores in two local communities earlier this year.

Other charges against Harry C. Weimer Jr., 58 include fifth-degree theft, fifth-degree receiving stolen property, and a fourth-degree misuse of credit cards at the Ace Hardware Store in Champion and the Home Depot in Howland earlier this year.

Prosecutors said Weimer took three chainsaws worth about $1,087 from the hardware store, while he charged merchandise and received cash at the Howland chain store using a stolen credit card.

The incidents took place in February and March. Weimer will be sentenced after a background check is completed by the Trumbull County probation department.