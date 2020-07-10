Cortland, Kinsman shoppers put on masks, head out to check out yard sale deals

yard sales look a little different this year, mainly because most everyone is wearing masks

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though Trumbull County remains in the “red,” as indicated by the state’s health advisory system, two communities are holding town or city-wide yard sales this weekend.

It’s a way for sellers to get rid of unwanted items and where buyers can snag a good deal. But yard sales look a little different this year, mainly because most everyone is wearing masks.



Evelyn Olivares and her sisters are taking part in Cortland’s Community Garage Sale this weekend. She admits that she was a little wary at first since Trumbull County is still a red county, meaning the county has a high risk for the spread of COVID-19.

“We decided to go ahead with it, and people have been very respectful of wearing the mask and just being kind and grateful and just enjoying being out for the day,” Olivares said,

“I don’t think we had to ask anyone to put a mask on. They all came with masks,” said Rita Shepherd.



The sisters even put out hand sanitizer, masks and gloves for shoppers to use.

The town-wide yard sale event called “Kinsman is for Sale” is also happening this weekend.

Don Sutton at Market Square puts together maps pointing people where sales are taking place. Sutton attributes the smaller number of participants this year to the pandemic.

“We didn’t have a real good response this year. I’m sure next year things will hopefully be back to normal,” Sutton said.