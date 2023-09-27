CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Have any scrap metal lying around you’ve been meaning to get rid of? Now’s your chance.

The Cortland Lions Club is partnering with Northeast Ohio Junk Removal for a scrap metal fundraiser. It’s all to benefit Cortland Parks and Recreation and Safety City.

Now through Thursday, you can call NEO junk to be placed on a list to have your scrap metal picked up. Just call 330-207-6504. They ask that all items be placed in your driveway.

All types of metals are accepted including things like dishwashers, refrigerators and miscellaneous metals such as copper and aluminum.

Propane tanks, TVs or household trash will not be accepted.

“All the money collected will be donated for replacement of trash cans, park benches and small improvement projects,” said Ryan Stan with Northeast Ohio Junk Removal.

This Friday and Saturday, you can also drop off your scrap metal at Willow Park, and the Lions Club will be there to assist you.

The Scrap Day Event runs Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A partial list of acceptable items: refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, lawnmowers, tractors, window air conditioners, copper and brass items, aluminum cans, wire, car batteries, pots, pans, bicycles, aluminum ladders, metal office furniture, metal siding, wheel rims (without tires), metal doors & frames, metal storage cabinets, rototillers, snow blowers, trampoline and swimming pool frames, disassembled swing sets, nails, pipe fittings, copper tubing, black pipe etc. If your scrap is metal, it’s probably acceptable.