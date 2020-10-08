Cortland firefighter takes time to pick up American flag after it fell on the ground

What Scott Bower did was all caught on Tara Dozier's surveillance cameras

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A firefighter on his way back to the station stopped to pick up a fallen flag when he saw it on the ground.

If you drive around Cortland, you’ll see American flags proudly displayed throughout the city.

A firefighter is getting a lot of attention for what he did when he spotted Old Glory on the ground at someone’s house.

Scott Bower was in an ambulance on his way back to the station with his partner Wednesday evening when they saw the flag wasn’t where it belonged.

“We turned down the road, we noticed it was down on the porch, so myself and my partner stopped and just but it back. Figured it was the right thing to do,” Bower said.

What he did was all caught on Tara Dozier’s surveillance cameras.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was so heartwarming to know that people are looking out and there’s always eyes everywhere and that there’s good people in the world,” Dozier said.

Dozier shared the video on social media, where it already has several thousand views.

“Very proud. I told them good job. They did a great job, you know? If you care about your community, your community is gonna care about you,” said Cortland Fire Chief David Rea.

“Kinda didn’t expect it to go this far. It was a simple act of kindness,” Bower said.