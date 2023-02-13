CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland police detective will be in Trumbull County Central District Court Wednesday morning after he was cited in an off-duty, single-car crash.

Det. John Weston was issued a summons for OVI and Failure to Control.

According to the summons from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6:36 a.m. Saturday on State Route 305 in Fowler.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said Weston is currently on sick leave due to injuries received in the accident.

Morris said when Weston is medically cleared and his occupational driving privileges are restored through the court, he will return to duty pending disposition of the charges through the courts.

Morris issued the following statement Monday:

“The Cortland Police Department was informed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, that Detective John Weston was charged with OVI and failure to control for a one-car, off-duty, traffic crash he was involved in on SR 305 in Fowler Twp. Detective Weston is currently on sick leave due to injuries received in the crash. When Detective Weston is medically cleared and has his occupational driving privileges returned through the court, he will return to duty pending disposition of his charges through the courts. Detective Weston, like any other US Citizen, is presumed innocent until proven guilty and should be afforded his due process rights. Because this occurred off-duty and outside of the city of Cortland, the matter is being handled by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and all questions concerning the crash and/or charges should be referred to them or the court.” Chief David Morris

First News reached out to Weston’s attorney for comment, but we haven’t heard back yet.