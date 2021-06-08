Coroner’s office identifies victim in homicide on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a fatal shooting on Youngstown’s south side over the weekend.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 23-year-old Kesean Bunch.

Bunch was shot at the corner of Glenwood and Laclede avenues just before 2 p.m. Sunday, the same location where a shooting last Sunday on Sherwood Avenue caused a car to drive into the building.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office, Mayor Tito Brown and Police Chief Carl Davis were all on the scene Sunday.

An autopsy on Bunch was conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is the city’s 12th homicide this year. At least 48 people have been shot this year in the city. This time last year, the city had 13 homicides, 12 of which were due to gunfire.