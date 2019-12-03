Coroner’s Office identifies 2 killed in fiery Youngstown crash

Investigators say the victims were found inside a stolen vehicle, which hit a pole and caught fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died in a fiery Youngstown crash last week.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Jasper Wells, Jr. and 25-year-old Audreyona Ward after an autopsy by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They were found in a car that had crashed into a pole around 9 p.m. November 27 at Salt Springs Road and Meridian Road, near Phantom Fireworks.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the vehicle had been reported stolen and Youngstown police officers had been following it. Officers were then called off due to the vehicle’s high speed and later found the vehicle on fire on the side of the roadway, investigators reported.

The victims were found in the car after the fire was extinguished.

The incident remains under investigation.