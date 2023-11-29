YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man has been identified in the fatal Youngstown shooting that occurred on Monday.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office announced in a press release that Alfred Hall, 42, was the victim of a shooting on the 1100 block of Park Hill Drive Monday morning.

Reports said that an autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 43-year-old woman was also shot and taken to the hospital in the incident. Her condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation by Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

This is the 18th homicide of this year. Last year, Youngstown had 22 homicides.