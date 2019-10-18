Coroner to investigate how Mercer County infant died

Paramedics tried to revive the baby, who was pronounced dead Friday morning

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are investigating after an infant passed away Friday morning.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said paramedics went to a call about an unresponsive infant.

They tried to revive the baby, who was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. at Sharon Regional Hospital.

An initial investigation was done at the hospital, but a full autopsy will be done Saturday morning to determine how the baby died.

We called Sharpsville police for more information, but they have not gotten back to us.