YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has ruled the December death of a woman who died in a fire at her South Side home accidental.

In a report issued today, the coroner’s office said that Victoria Houk, 70, died of “thermal injuries with smoke inhalation” following a Dec. 7 fire at her 331 E. Auburndale Ave. home.

Houk was found by firefighters who were called to the home about 6:10 p.m. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental also.

Fire reports said that Houk had been using propane heaters for heat because the gas had been turned off in her home in 2008. Firefighters found two propane heaters and a half-full can of gasoline in her living room, where the fire broke out.

Houk was found in the living room.