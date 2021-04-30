Coroner rules woman who hit Struthers house had alcohol, cocaine in her system

The report ruled her death an accident but said "acute levels" of alcohol and cocaine contributed to her death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A coroner’s report said a woman who died after her car ran into a Struthers home in January had high levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.

The report, which was released Friday, said Darlene Evans, 60, of Youngstown, died of blunt force injuries after she was thrown from her car during the accident, which happened about 3:35 a.m. Jan. 17.

Evans was thrown from her car which hit a 77 Poland Ave. house and was dead at the scene, the report said.

The report said it appeared her car failed to handle a curve nearby in the road. The speed limit was 25 miles per hour, but it was not clear how fast she was going, the report said.

No one in the home was injured.