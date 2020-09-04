Coroner rules on cause of death for man pulled from Mahoning River in May

According to the coroner's report, alcohol and fentanyl were found in Matthew McDade's system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A coroner’s report released Friday said fentanyl and alcohol were found in the bloodstream of a man pulled from the Mahoning River in May.

Mahoning County Coroner Dr. David M. Kennedy ruled drowning as the cause of death for Matthew McDade, 23, of Salem.

Kayakers found McDade about 8:30 p.m. May 4 in the area of Poland Avenue and Walton Street. Fire department personnel had to use a rope to get his body to shore.

The report said he was badly decomposed although his wallet and his identification were on him.

The report said McDade was reported missing April 20 by family members in East Palestine. He had last been seen alive March 30 when he tried to check himself into a drug recovery clinic after he had been released the day before.

The report said McDade ultimately was not checked into the clinic.