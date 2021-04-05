Coroner rules deadly Youngstown crash accidental after driver fell asleep at the wheel

Damous was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he died of his injuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled a fatal January crash accidental after the driver fell asleep at the wheel in Youngstown.

The report said that 74-year-old Junior Damous, of Eastern Avenue in Campbell, died of blunt force injuries as a result of a Jan. 3 crash in Youngstown.

Reports said police were called to Center Street about 10:45 a.m. for an accident and when they arrived, they found a vehicle had collided with a utility pole.

Damous was in the passenger seat. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he died of his injuries.

The coroner’s report said police were told the driver of the vehicle fell asleep on the way to a dialysis appointment.

No charges have been filed in the accident.