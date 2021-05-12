Coroner rules death of woman, whose remains found off I-680, undetermined

Police will continue to investigate to see if they can discover any more information on how Kricket Reinbold died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An autopsy has ruled the cause of death of a missing woman whose remains were found in January as undetermined.

Detective Sgt. David Sweeney, the lead investigator on the case who also heads up missing persons cases for the department, said the ruling does not end the investigation into the death of Kricket Reinbold, 38, but it probably means her death was not a homicide.

Reinbold’s remains were found Jan. 13 by an Ohio Department of Transportation crew at Salt Springs Road and Oneta Avenue off of Interstate 680.

Reinbold, of Tunkhannock, Pa., was reported missing June 14 by her family.

She had been staying in Youngstown at a home on the West Side before she disappeared.

Detectives searched the area twice to see if they could find more remains or other evidence, including a comprehensive sweep March 23 that included a search of the Mahoning River, but they found nothing.

Sweeney said coroner’s investigators could not find anything during their autopsy that could point to any signs of foul play.

The coroner’s ruling does not mean the investigation into how she died is over, Sweeney said. He said he will be submitting “electronics” owned by Reinbold to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation for analysis to see if any information can be found in them.

Detectives have interviewed some people in the case, but there is nothing that points to a reason as to how she died, Sweeney said.

Anyone with information can call Sweeney at 330-742-8268.